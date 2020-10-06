News in Italian 6 October 2020

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is set to unveil what is being described as Australia's most important Federal Budget since World War Two later today.





It's expected to include unprecedented levels of spending to boost the pandemic-hit economy, and the biggest deficit in history of around $200 billion.





Other stories:





President Donald Trump to be release from hospital today;





Italian PM Giuseppe Conte says that a lockdown will not be part of new measures to be introduced to control the spread of COVID-19;





In sport; Ecuadorean Jonathan Caicedo wing the third stage of the Giro d'Italia; Portuguese Joao Almeida takes over the leader's Pink Jersey.





Some measures flagged ahead of the budget announcement include income tax cuts, wage subsidies, infrastructure projects, manufacturing and environmental spending and an upgrade to the National Broadband Network.





