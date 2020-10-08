News in Italian 8 October 2020

Our News bulletin (in Italian).

Health authorities in New South Wales are rushing to investigate three unidentified-contact coronavirus cases in the state, in an effort to secure interstate travel ahead of Christmas.

The state needs 28 days of no community transmission before Queensland reopens its borders.

New South Wales was given 48 hours by Queensland authorities before resetting its border countdown.

Other stories:

  • State of emergency extended in Italy until 31 January 2021;
  • Trump administration's handling of the pandemic to be questioned at Vice Presidential debate today;
  • In sport: Football friendly, Italy defeats Moldova 6-0.
The state marked 12 consecutive days of no community transmission before the three cases were recorded.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged Queensland to reconsider its stance, saying transmission in the state is inevitable.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


