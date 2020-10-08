News in Italian 8 October 2020

Health authorities in New South Wales are rushing to investigate three unidentified-contact coronavirus cases in the state, in an effort to secure interstate travel ahead of Christmas.





The state needs 28 days of no community transmission before Queensland reopens its borders.





New South Wales was given 48 hours by Queensland authorities before resetting its border countdown.





The state marked 12 consecutive days of no community transmission before the three cases were recorded.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged Queensland to reconsider its stance, saying transmission in the state is inevitable.





