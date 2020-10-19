News in Italian Monday 19 October 2020

Melbourne residents will enjoy new freedoms today, as the city's harsh lockdown rules started to ease overnight.





The Victorian capital has scrapped its controversial time limits on exercise, the 5km rule has also been replaced with a new 25km zone, and tennis clubs, outdoor pools, hairdressers and the real estate industry are set to open up again.





In other news:





Italy has announced further restrictions as new coronavirus cases continue to rise;

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating a new "humanitarian ceasefire" in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, just hours after it came into effect.

Sport, Serie A - fourth round results: Napoli 4 - Atalanta 1; Inter 1 - Milan 2; Sampdoria 3 - Lazio 0; Crotone 1 - Juventus 1; Bologna 3 - Sassuolo 4; Spezia 2 - Fiorentina 2; Torino 2 - Cagliari 3; Udinese 3 - Parma 2; Roma 5 - Benevento2.

Beauty salons can't open until the next step, which is scheduled for November, but that could come sooner if case numbers remain low after Sunday's two new COVID-19 infections.

