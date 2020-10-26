News in Italian Monday 26 October 2020

Victoria has recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight and no deaths.





Yesterday, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews held off announcing any decisions to open up in Melbourne until more results arrive.











In other news:





Italy introduces new strict measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 cases;

Millions of people in Chile have turned out to vote on on a new constitution in a historic referendum;

In sport:





F1, has set a new all-time F1 win record in winning the Portuguese GP;

Serie A, results: Cagliari 4 - Crotone 2; Benevento 1 - Napoli 2; Parma 2 - Spezia 2; Fiorentina 3 - Udinese 2; Juventus 1 - H. Verona 1.







Tasmania is opening up to most of mainland Australia for the first time in seven months so travellers can visit without spending in quarantine.





Residents of Queensland, the Northern Territory, the ACT, Western Australia and South Australia can now cross over into Tasmania's border plus New Zealand.











