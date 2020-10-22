News in Italian Thursday 22 October 2020

Pope Francis says same-sex couples should be allowed to have civil unions.





In a newly released documentary that premiered at the Rome Film Festival, he said same-sex couples had the right to be in a family.





In other news:





Curfew imposed in the regions of Lombardy, Campania and Lazio as Italy hits a new daily record of COVID-19 cases (15.199) and 127 deaths;





Fears Australia has recorded its first case of COVID-19 reinfection;





In sport: Champions League, Inter Milan 2 - Borussia Mönchengladbach 2; FC Midtjylland 0 - Atalanta 4.





Before becoming Pope he had supported civil unions but has remained opposed to gay marriage.





The Pope made the remarks in the film Francesco, about his life and work.





