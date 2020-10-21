News in Italian Wednesday 21 October 2020

Victoria's Chief Health Officer told lawyers for the health department they did not need to hand over a series of emails that have since cast doubt on his evidence.





The email chain from March that Professor Sutton was copied in on includes references to the hiring of private security.





The Age reports the health department's lawyers wrote to the board of inquiry saying Professor Sutton had instructed them that he hadn't read the detail of the email at the time and that his evidence to the inquiry was truthful. They also wrote that he had instructed them the email didn't need to be provided to the inquiry.





In other news:





From Friday, the Campania region introduces the curfew from 23:00 to 05:00 local time;

Melania Trump has decided not to make a joint appearance with her husband at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania because of a "lingering cough" following her infection with coronavirus;

In sport: Champions Legue, Dinamo Kiev 0 - Juventus 2; Lazio 3 - Borussia Dortmund 1.

Professor Sutton told the inquiry he wasn't aware of the use of private security in quarantine hotels until he read media reports in May.





The board of inquiry held an extraordinary session on Tuesday and has asked Professor Sutton to provide a fresh statement.





