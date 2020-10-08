On SBS TV the French Open Finals

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at midnight on SBS - Tennis: French Open 2020





Live coverage of the Roland Garros: French Open 2020. International Tennis 2020.





Saturday at 6.45pm on World Movies - Legend





Set in a timeless mythical forest inhabited by fairies, goblins, unicorns, and mortals, the fantastic story has Tom Cruise as a mystical forest dweller chosen by fate to undertake a heroic quest. He must save a beautiful princess (Mia Sara) and defeat the demonic Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry), or the world will be plunged into a never-ending ice age. Co-starring Billy Barty and Alice Playten and directed by Ridley Scott, famed for his remarkable settings and unparalleled imagery, the incredibly realised fable is the stuff movie legends are made of.





Saturday at 8.30pm on World Movies - Little Miss Sunshine





When pudgy, bespectacled, seven-year-old Olive voices her desire to take home the coveted Little Miss Sunshine crown at an upcoming beauty pageant, her wildly dysfunctional family sets out on an interstate road trip to ensure her a clear shot at realising her dreams. Winner of two Academy Awards in 2007, including Best Supporting Actor (Alan Arkin). Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, and also stars Steve Carell, Toni Collette and Greg Kinnear.





Sunday at 7.00pm on SBS FCood - Bonacini's Italy





Charming host Michael Bonacini inspires us to make simple, flavourful dishes from the rustic Italian region, Umbria.





Monday at 5.30pm on SBS Food - Lidia's Italy





Lidia travels to Liguria - a region known for their use of nuts. Join her as she creates a German potato salad with pancetta in a puckery dressing. She also makes a fresh spinach salad with pine nuts - Genova-style. And for dessert Tonya and Lidia create an almond torta with chocolate chips.





Tuesday at 7.00pm on SBS Food - Italian Food Safari





This episode celebrates the tradition of preserving the best in season. Maeve meets Pietro Demaio whose book 'Preserving the Italian Way' has been a bestseller. In Adelaide, Pat D'Onofrio and Lina Verrilli grow and cure their own olives; and Claudio Ferraro shows how to make pastry sfogliatelle with fine layers of pastry filled with ricotta. Later, Guy spends a few winter days with the Momesso family making salami.





Tuesday at 7.30pm on SBS Food - Cook Like an Italian with Silvia Colloca





For Italians, food has always formed a huge part of how they connect with their roots, which means keeping their culinary traditions alive is essential. Silvia and her dear friend Lina make one of Italy’s most treasured Sunday recipes, the famous ragu Napolitana. Silvia also makes an old school antipasto treat to engage all the senses. Silvia’s Mum in Italy joins her via webcam to help her create a special dessert using a stale old panettone.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



