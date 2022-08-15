Scott Morrison invites Joe Biden to come to Australia

The Prime Minister formally invited Joe Biden to celebrate the 70th anniversary of ANZUS, the security pact signed in 1951 by the United States, Australia and New Zealand, thus implicitly recognising him as President-elect.

Australian politics correspondent, Paul Scutti, reports on what may change in the relationship between Australia and the US after the election of Joe Biden.

