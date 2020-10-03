Take-away the Giro D’Italia from a Melbourne's restaurant

Il ristorante Giro D'Italia a Melbourne si dedica alla cucina regionale italiana.

Il ristorante Giro D'Italia a Melbourne si dedica alla cucina regionale italiana.

Domenico De Marco's restaurant invites cycling and Italian food enthusiasts to follow the stages of the Giro d'Italia at the table, thanks to long list of recipes and curiosities from some of the regions and towns along the way.

The Giro d'Italia, the major Italian cycling classic, starts on 3 October from Monreale, in Sicily and will end on 25 October in Milan.

Domenico De Marco's restaurant in St. Kilda will prepare each day a take-away meal with recipes originating from the areas where the stages are run.

"It will be like being in Italy sitting at a restaurant of each stage enjoying a typical local dish while watching the cyclists pass by", says De Marco.
