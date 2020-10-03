Take-away the Giro D’Italia from a Melbourne's restaurant

The Giro d'Italia, the major Italian cycling classic, starts on 3 October from Monreale, in Sicily and will end on 25 October in Milan.





Domenico De Marco's restaurant in St. Kilda will prepare each day a take-away meal with recipes originating from the areas where the stages are run.





"It will be like being in Italy sitting at a restaurant of each stage enjoying a typical local dish while watching the cyclists pass by", says De Marco.

