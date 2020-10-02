The International Silent Movie Festival on view online in Australia

Courtesy of the Pordenone Silent Film Festival

Oliver Hardy (accreditato come Babe Hardy) in THE SERENADE (US 1916). Regia di Will Louis. Source: Lobster Films / Library of Congress

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The 39th edition of Pordenone's "Silent Film Festival" (thanks to COVID-19) will be available online to Australian audiences from the 3 to the 10 October. On show will be recently restored masterpieces on view for the first time to today's audiences.

"There are no such thing as silent movies or sound movies. There are just movies", says the Festival's director Jay Weissberg.
Courtesy of the Pordenone Silent Film Festival
Stan Laurel in DETAINED (US 1924), directed by Percy Pembroke Source: Lobster Films / Fries Film Archief
Eleven masterpieces will be on show to world audiences, some of which are of considerable historical significance such as Moonlight and Noses by Stan Laurel, part of which was found in the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra and another part in the Library of Congress in Washington.

"For almost 80 years this film was believed to have been lost, or at least it was only available in fragments. Thanks to this discovery, it will finally be possible to see the complete film for the first time in almost 90 years", explains Weissberg.

"This project was made possible by the close collaboration that exists between Canberra and Washington."
Courtesy by the Pordenone Silent Movie Festival.
Mary Pickford in A ROMANCE OF THE REDWOODS (US 1917), Regia di Cecil B. DeMille. Source: Courtesy George Eastman Museum.
The Silent Film Festival is available online from October 3 through 10 and features movies from China, the United States, Germany, Greece, Holland, France, Denmark and other countries.

Italian-Australian pianist Mauro Colombis is one of the many international musicians invited to compose music for the silent movies shown at the Festival.

Colombis composed the music for the 1928 German Film Abwege (The Devious Path) in G.W. Pabst’s cynical take about a woman (Brigitte Helm) who embraces hedonism when her husband neglects her.
Courtesy of the Pordenone Silent Film Festival
ABWEGE, (DE 1928). Regia di Georg Wilhelm Pabst. Source: Münchner Filmmuseum.
Jay Weissberg was born in New York but moved to Rome as "I fell in love with the city" he admits.

He is a film critic for Variety since 2003 and a co-curator of Views from the Ottoman Empire, an archival project whose goal is to locate films shot in Ottoman territories and screen them in the locations where they originated.
Fotografia di Giulio Ladini.
Jay Weissberg al Teatro Verdi di Pordenone. Source: Fotografia di Giulio Ladini.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Climate Libya Floods Explainer

Terremoto e alluvioni: il Nordafrica in ginocchio