The lockdown story of a young Italian cinematographer on Australian TV

In March this year, while the coronavirus pandemic was spreading in Italy causing hundreds of deaths every day, many Italians who were living here in Australia watched this terrible situation from afar, hoping that nothing would happen to their loved ones.





"Lockdown Stories" is a documentary produced and directed by the ABC in which the eclectic lockdown stories of seven young film students are captured

Anna Schiavi told her emotional battle while her mother and grandmother were fighting against COVID-19

Anna's story shows a clear picture of Italy during the heights of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna Schiavi, a young student of cinematography, was one of these people. Originally from Piacenza, Anna was in Brisbane to fulfil her dream of studying and living down under, and in March of this year she came across a request made to young cinematographers by the ABC to document her experience during the lockdown.





The result of Anna's work is 12 minutes full of emotion that became part of the documentary "Lockdown Stories" which aired last week but is still available on ABC Iview and on all digital platforms.

On the motivation that led her to participate in this documentary, Anna says: "I decided to film this story because the camera was the only tool I had available in such a difficult time".





The months of lockdown for Anna were dramatic "my days started at five in the afternoon, the rest were white moments. I couldn't wait to hear from my family". Source: Courtesy of Matthew Mesaric



Anna had to explain to her family that their story would end up on Australia's main TV channel.





"My family took it very well. They were very happy to be able to share a story of hope that other people in Australia and Italy could relate to".

Anna wants to continue her career in the film industry, although she may soon leave Australia: "at the end of my studies in December, I would like to return to Europe so that I can be closer to my family".





