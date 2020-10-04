"The President could be discharged soon"

Mr Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, says the President is doing well in the White House medical unit at a Washington military hospital.





The President has received supplementary oxygen twice and the drug dexamethasone in response to low oxygen levels.





Dr Conley has flagged the possibility of Mr Trump continuing his treatment at the White House itself, if his condition continues to improve.





