"The President could be discharged soon"

Donald Trump thanks his supporters in a surprise drive-by outside the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Donald Trump thanks his supporters in a surprise drive-by outside the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. Source: Getty Images

Doctors say United States President Donald Trump might be discharged from hospital very soon, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, says the President is doing well in the White House medical unit at a Washington military hospital.

The President has received supplementary oxygen twice and the drug dexamethasone in response to low oxygen levels.

Dr Conley has flagged the possibility of Mr Trump continuing his treatment at the White House itself, if his condition continues to improve.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


