Australia calls, La Crusca answers

This series builds a bridge between Italian language students in Australia and the Accademia della Crusca, the leading language institution which for four centuries has been committed to researching and promoting the Italian language. Experts from the Crusca respond to questions and curiosities from Italian learners Down Under: from gender categories, to the diffusion of dialects, but also the use of foreign words in Italian and slang. Do you have a question about the Italian language too?