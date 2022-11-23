How Adelaide United's Japanese players found success in A-League

Available in other languages

Hiroshi Ibusuki made a dramatic A-League debut last season, scoring an equaliser not too long after stepping onto the pitch. He has now signed up for another 2 seasons with Adelaide United.





As of 21st November, Ibusuki has scored 3 in 5 games, putting himself equal second on A-League's scoring ladder.





The 195 cm tall striker is a graduate of Kashiwa Reysol Academy. He joined Spain's then second division (now first) at 17, shortly after finishing high school.



Credit: Adelaide United After playing in the Spanish league for about five years, he moved to J-League in 2014. His national team experience includes U17, U20, and U23.





In Japan, you are expected to "read between the lines", but to succeed abroad, you need to be more assertive, says Ibusuki.







"You need to showcase who you are, while being respectful to others".







Nanako Sasaki came to Australia in 2017, soon after graduating high school.



Credit: Adelaide United Her primary reason was to “learn English” to fulfil her dream of becoming a cabin attendant.





Football was just a "hobby", she tells SBS Japanese.





However, after several stellar seasons at South Australia’s NPL, Nanako was offered a position at Adelaide United last season.





Despite signing up with the club for the next 2 seasons and being determined to fulfil the expectation placed upon her, the 23-year-old says her goal of becoming a cabin attendant has not changed.





Nanako is currently juggling professional football with a cookery course and a part-time job, to obtain the permanent residency necessary to become a cabin attendant with Qantas.





To find a place in the A-League, Sasaki says it's about developing your strong points.





"Don't change your soccer style, but develop your strong points."





"It's s important to improve on your weaknesses, but I think the key is how you spread your strong points and get people to see them."





To read the full interviews with Ibusuki and Sasaki, please click below.



