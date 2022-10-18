Japanese players making a mark at A-League (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 1)

Striker Riku Danzaki joined Brisbane Roar from Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on loan for the 2020/21 season.





He was a fan favourite with his speed and determination, and was Brisbane Roar's top scorer that season with nine goals.





After returning to J-Lague for the 2021/22 season, Riku is back on loan, and the club is looking at officially signing Riku.



Credit: Supplied：Brisbane Roar /Joshua Springfield Tomoki Imai, defender for Western United, first arrived in Australia for trials in 2019, for club's inaugural season.





What was meant to be a short stay, has turned into a 3 years contract, longest any Japanese player has signed for the A-League.





In 2020/21 season, Tomoki won the hearts of the football family, and was awarded Western United's "Player of the Season" and "Forever West Award" (fan's player of the season).





Last season, Tomoki become the first Japanese player to both feature in the Grand Final and win the Championship.



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 28: Tomoki Imai of Western United poses after Western United won the A-League Mens Grand Final match between Western United and Melbourne City at AAMI Park on May 28, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images



”Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia" podcast co-host, Takao Teramoto





Born in 1985, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, Takao started football team, FC Valente (now Blue Wing), shortly after graduating from university. With a goal of "joining the J-League", Takao played in the team for 8 years, and also coached/managed the team simultaneously for 5 years. Takao arrived in Australia in 2015, when he was 29 years old to pursue his career in football. He played in the National Premier League, for Port kembla and Cringila Lions, before moving onto coaching at Mate FC. He is also a Youtuber, posting all things football.



Takao Teramoto, football player and coach, co-hosting the podcast series, Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Credit: Takao Teramoto

