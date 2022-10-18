Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia

Japanese players making a mark at A-League (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 1)

Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United at CBUS Super Stadium on Thursday 14th of July

Japanese players at A League: Riku Danzaki, Brisbane Roar (left) and Tomoki Imai, Western United (right) Credit: Supplied: Brisbane Roar / Western United

Published 18 October 2022 at 12:53pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Yumi Oba
Source: SBS

Talking all things football, podcast series “Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia” welcome Riku Danazaki (Brisbane Roar) and Tomoki Imai (Westerun United) for the first episode.

Striker Riku Danzaki joined Brisbane Roar from Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo on loan for the 2020/21 season.

He was a fan favourite with his speed and determination, and was Brisbane Roar's top scorer that season with nine goals.

After returning to J-Lague for the 2021/22 season, Riku is back on loan, and the club is looking at officially signing Riku.
BRFC v Fraser Coast Select _83.jpg
Credit: Supplied：Brisbane Roar /Joshua Springfield
Tomoki Imai, defender for Western United, first arrived in Australia for trials in 2019, for club's inaugural season.

What was meant to be a short stay, has turned into a 3 years contract, longest any Japanese player has signed for the A-League.

In 2020/21 season, Tomoki won the hearts of the football family, and was awarded Western United's "Player of the Season" and "Forever West Award" (fan's player of the season).

Last season, Tomoki become the first Japanese player to both feature in the Grand Final and win the Championship.
A-League Mens Grand Final - Western United v Melbourne City
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 28: Tomoki Imai of Western United poses after Western United won the A-League Mens Grand Final match between Western United and Melbourne City at AAMI Park on May 28, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

”Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia" podcast co-host, Takao Teramoto

Born in 1985, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, Takao started football team, FC Valente (now Blue Wing), shortly after graduating from university. With a goal of "joining the J-League", Takao played in the team for 8 years, and also coached/managed the team simultaneously for 5 years. Takao arrived in Australia in 2015, when he was 29 years old to pursue his career in football. He played in the National Premier League, for Port kembla and Cringila Lions, before moving onto coaching at Mate FC. He is also a
Youtuber, posting all things football.

IMG_8398.jpg
Takao Teramoto, football player and coach, co-hosting the podcast series, Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Credit: Takao Teramoto
LISTEN TO
Japanese_18102022_Football_Ep_one.mp3 image

日豪サッカーの架け橋　エピソード　＃１

21:26
SBSPodcasts_WebBanner_1800x1013pxJapan WC.jpg

