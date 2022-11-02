Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia

Content creators promoting Japan-Australia football

Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia

Uematsu san.jpg

Japan based podcaster Ben Maxwell (left) and Brisbane based writer Taka Uematsu (right, with camera) Credit: Ben Maxwell (left) / Nino Lo Giudice (right)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2022 at 5:19pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Yumi Oba, Takao Teramoto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Talking all things football, podcast series “Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia” welcome Brisbane based writer Taka Uematsu and Japan based podcaster Ben Maxwell.

Published 2 November 2022 at 5:19pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Yumi Oba, Takao Teramoto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Since arriving in Australia in 2003, freelance writer Taka Uematsu has been writing about A-league and the Socceroos on various platforms.

Since Australia joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Mr Uematsu has watched every Japan-Australia matches at the stadium, except for one match due to the COVID pandemic.
Taka Uematsu 2.jpg
Taka Uematsu hopes for Japan and Australia to have regular matches to strengthen each other. Credit: Taka Uematsu
He gave insight into the changing demands and expectations of Japanese players in Australia, and how Australia and Japan can come together to have a greater presence at the World Cup.

Advertisement
Ben Maxwell is a Japan-based podcaster, creating content about the J-League and the Samurai Blues in English for over a decade.

Originally from the small town of Benella in Victoria, Mr Maxwell has been living in Japan for over 20 years now.
Ben Maxwell 2.jpg
Ben Maxwell has been podcasting about J-Legue and the Samurai Blue in English, for over a decade. Credit: Ben Maxwell
As a frequent spectator of FC Tokyo games, Mr Maxwell was drawn to the unique atmosphere of J-League stadiums and soon became immersed in J-League.

However, information on the league in English was very limited at the time and gave podcast a try.

Today, hundreds including foreign nationals living in Japan tune in and listen to
The J-Talk Podcast.


He has seen many Australian players come and go in the J-league, and says the league is well-established, where young Australian players can "test themselves, prove themselves and maybe get the dream move to Europe".
Episode 3
Japanese_02112022_Football_Ep_three VER2.mp3 image

Content creators promoting Japan-Australia football (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 3)

20:52
Episode 2
Japanese_25102022_Football_Ep_two.mp3 image

Japanese players shine on the NPL stage (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 2)

21:25
Episode 1
日豪サッカーの架け橋　エピソード１.mp3 image

Japanese players making a mark at A-League (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 1)

21:26

Follow ”Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia" on the
SBS Radio App
, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts to have episodes delivered straight to your device.


Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook
page!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

3人サッカー.jpg

Japanese players shine on the NPL stage (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 2)

Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United at CBUS Super Stadium on Thursday 14th of July

Japanese players making a mark at A-League (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 1)

SBSPodcasts_WebBanner_1800x1013pxJapan WC.jpg

Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia