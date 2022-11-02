Content creators promoting Japan-Australia football

Available in other languages

Since arriving in Australia in 2003, freelance writer Taka Uematsu has been writing about A-league and the Socceroos on various platforms.





Since Australia joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Mr Uematsu has watched every Japan-Australia matches at the stadium, except for one match due to the COVID pandemic.



Taka Uematsu hopes for Japan and Australia to have regular matches to strengthen each other. Credit: Taka Uematsu He gave insight into the changing demands and expectations of Japanese players in Australia, and how Australia and Japan can come together to have a greater presence at the World Cup.





Ben Maxwell is a Japan-based podcaster, creating content about the J-League and the Samurai Blues in English for over a decade.





Originally from the small town of Benella in Victoria, Mr Maxwell has been living in Japan for over 20 years now.



Ben Maxwell has been podcasting about J-Legue and the Samurai Blue in English, for over a decade. Credit: Ben Maxwell As a frequent spectator of FC Tokyo games, Mr Maxwell was drawn to the unique atmosphere of J-League stadiums and soon became immersed in J-League.





However, information on the league in English was very limited at the time and gave podcast a try.





Today, hundreds including foreign nationals living in Japan tune in and listen to The J-Talk Podcast.





He has seen many Australian players come and go in the J-league, and says the league is well-established, where young Australian players can "test themselves, prove themselves and maybe get the dream move to Europe".



