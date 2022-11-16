Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia

Children and coaches of future Australia-Japan football

Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia

Mate FC.jpg

Mate FC, Sydney Credit: Hiroto Yamada

Published 16 November 2022 at 3:39pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Yumi Oba, Takao Teramoto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Talking all things football, in the last episode of “Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia”, we speak to a Japanese soccer academy based in Sydney, run by former Japanese national player and Japan Football Association's international commissioner, Yuzo Tashiro.

Available in other languages
Sydney based Japanese soccer academy Mate FC is headed by Yuzo Tashiro, a former Japan national player and current JFA International Committee, and Takao Teramoto, co-host of podcast "Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia".

Mate FC offers coaching in English and Japanese, incorporating the best aspects of Japanese and Australian football.

It is a place to learn football, connect with Japanese culture, and learn and maintain the language.
mate FC 2.jpg
Yuzo Tashiro (left) , Takao Teramoto (right) Credit: Hiroto Yamada
In the podcast, we spoke to children and parents of the school.

Mr Tashiro, who didn't want to end his football career like other J-League players, came to Australia in 2017 to further challenge himself and to find his strength.

After a stellar season at NSW NPL1 Wollongong Wolves, with 41 appearances and 14 goals over the 2 seasons, Mr Tashiro announced his retirement to pursue his career in coaching.

In May 2022, Yuzo was appointed role of Japan Football Association (JFA)'s international commissioner.

In the podcast, he spoke of the characteristics and strengths essential in succeeding at the top level. He also discussed the differences between Australian and Japanese football and how the two countries can cooperate to strengthen each other.
日豪のサッカー交流をユース世代から高めたい JFA国際委員 田代有三さん

With advice on how to succeed at any level of football, the last instalment of "Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia" is not to be missed! Listen below.

Episode 5
Japanese_16112022_Football_Ep_Five.mp3 image

Children and coaches of future Australian-Japan Football

21:40
Episode 4
Japanese_08112022_Football_Four.mp3 image

Players and coach making a mark in A-League

22:09
Episode 3
Japanese_02112022_Football_Ep_three VER2.mp3 image

Content creators promoting Japan-Australia football

20:52
Episode 2
Japanese_25102022_Football_Ep_two.mp3 image

Japanese players shine on the NPL stage

21:25
Episode 1
Japanese_18102022_Football_Ep_one.mp3 image

Japanese players making a mark at A-League

21:26
