Children and coaches of future Australia-Japan football

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Sydney based Japanese soccer academy Mate FC is headed by Yuzo Tashiro, a former Japan national player and current JFA International Committee, and Takao Teramoto, co-host of podcast "Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia".





Mate FC offers coaching in English and Japanese, incorporating the best aspects of Japanese and Australian football.





It is a place to learn football, connect with Japanese culture, and learn and maintain the language.



Advertisement

Yuzo Tashiro (left) , Takao Teramoto (right) Credit: Hiroto Yamada In the podcast, we spoke to children and parents of the school.





Mr Tashiro, who didn't want to end his football career like other J-League players, came to Australia in 2017 to further challenge himself and to find his strength.





After a stellar season at NSW NPL1 Wollongong Wolves, with 41 appearances and 14 goals over the 2 seasons, Mr Tashiro announced his retirement to pursue his career in coaching.





In May 2022, Yuzo was appointed role of Japan Football Association (JFA)'s international commissioner.





In the podcast, he spoke of the characteristics and strengths essential in succeeding at the top level. He also discussed the differences between Australian and Japanese football and how the two countries can cooperate to strengthen each other.



READ MORE 日豪のサッカー交流をユース世代から高めたい JFA国際委員 田代有三さん

With advice on how to succeed at any level of football, the last instalment of "Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia" is not to be missed! Listen below.





Follow ”Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia" on

the SBS Radio App , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

to have episodes delivered straight to your device.



Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm

You can listen to our past stories from our podcast