Japanese players shine on the NPL stage (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 2)

There are many Japanese players in the National Premiere League (NPL).





In our second episode of Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia, we speak to 3 players, who have overcome the challenges of the COVID pandemic and made great achievements.





Manly United 's Seiya Kanbayashi was selected into NPL NSW Men's Team of the Year , having statistically recorded as the player with the most touches on the ball in this year's NPL NSW Men’s competition. He was also invited to train with an A-League team, although it fell short due to injury.



Keiko Tanaka, an ex national player for the U19 squad with a solid 9 years of experience in the Japan Women's Football League, gave up her job and soccer career to start a new life in Australia. This year, she contributed greatly to the promotion of Gladesville Ravens to NPL1.



North West Sydney Spirits FC's midfielder, Kota Odakura had a stellar season. The club won the 2022 Waratah Cup Championship and was promoted into NPL1. Kota was also awarded Football NSW League 1 Player of the year.







