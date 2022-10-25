Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia

Japanese players shine on the NPL stage (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 2)

Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia

3人サッカー.jpg

NPL players, Seiya Kanbayashi (left), Kota Odakura (middle), Keiko Tanaka (right) Credit: Supplied by Seiya Kanbayashi(left)/Yusuke Oba (middle)/Dan Ullman (right)

Published 25 October 2022 at 3:48pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Yumi Oba, Takao Teramoto
Talking all things football, podcast series “Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia” welcome Japanese NPL players, Seiya Kanbayashi (Manly United), Keiko Tanaka (Gladesville Ravens) and Kota Odakura (NWS Spirits FC).

There are many Japanese players in the National Premiere League (NPL).

In our second episode of Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia, we speak to 3 players, who have overcome the challenges of the COVID pandemic and made great achievements.

Manly United 's Seiya Kanbayashi was selected into
NPL NSW Men's Team of the Year
, having statistically recorded as the player with the most touches on the ball in this year's NPL NSW Men’s competition. He was also invited to train with an A-League team, although it fell short due to injury.
Keiko Tanaka, an ex national player for the U19 squad with a solid 9 years of experience in the Japan Women's Football League, gave up her job and soccer career to start a new life in Australia. This year, she contributed greatly to the promotion of Gladesville Ravens to NPL1.
North West Sydney Spirits FC's midfielder, Kota Odakura had a stellar season. The club won the 2022 Waratah Cup Championship and was promoted into NPL1. Kota was also awarded Football NSW League 1 Player of the year.
Episode 2
Japanese_25102022_Football_Ep_two.mp3 image

Japanese players shine on the NPL stage (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 2)

21:25
Episode 1
Japanese_18102022_Football_Ep_one.mp3 image

Japanese players making a mark at A-League (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 1)

21:26

