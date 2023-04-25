SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 25 April 2023

Japanese news sbs

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to Australian news in Japanese, 25 April 2023.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
  • Anzac Day services have kicked off around the country today to honour the people who served in past conflicts, as well as those serving today
  • As thousands of people gather across the country and overseas in recognition of Anzac Day, the day marks different things for different people
  • More than 100 passengers and a motorist have escaped serious injuires after a train collided with a van at a level crossing in regional Victoria

AFTERNOON NEWS 25 APR

SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 25 April 2023

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast

And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook 
page!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sakuragawa Rikinosuke (R) and Togawa Iwakichi as a seven year old boy, on the ladder (supplied).jpg

The first documented Japanese migrant to Australia

Alessandro Moreschi, the Last Castrato

Ave Maria by Bach and Gounod (VIVA! Opera 43)

Ayako and Sean Collett

"Beer for Everyone," a brewery of Australian craft beer in Japan is challenging the dominance of big players

Tomaru43 Okowa 2.jpg

Okowa with pork belly (FS 8)