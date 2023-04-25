TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
- Anzac Day services have kicked off around the country today to honour the people who served in past conflicts, as well as those serving today
- As thousands of people gather across the country and overseas in recognition of Anzac Day, the day marks different things for different people
- More than 100 passengers and a motorist have escaped serious injuires after a train collided with a van at a level crossing in regional Victoria
AFTERNOON NEWS 25 APR
SBS Japanese: Afternoon News in Japanese 25 April 2023
