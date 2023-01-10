Australians seek out affordable housing amid rising costs

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The National Rental Affordability Scheme aimed at providing government subsidised, below-market rent prices was scrapped during Scott Morrison's leadership with the program coming to a close in 2026.



This means 36,000 affordable properties will be removed by 2026, with 6,600 of those properties phased out in this year alone.



The Albanese government, which campaigned to make social housing a priority, has currently pledged to build 20,000 social homes over the next five years.



Out of the 6,600 affordable properties that are being phased out of the scheme, Queensland will be hit hardest with 2,499 houses no longer offering cheaper rents.



With an estimated 46,000 people on the social housing register in the state, Ms McVeigh says that this loss of affordable options for renters couldn't come at a worse time.







Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

