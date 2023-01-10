SBS Japanese

Australians seek out affordable housing amid rising costs

SBS Japanese

A construction site underneath power lines and a blue sky

New housing being developed in Sydney (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 10:21pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Renters are at an increasing risk of housing stress in 2023 as Australians face significant rises while thousands of properties are being wiped from an affordable housing scheme. This year more than 6,600 affordable homes will be lost under the scrapped National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS) and advocacy groups are asking for a commitment to build more homes.

Published 10 January 2023 at 10:21pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The National Rental Affordability Scheme aimed at providing government subsidised, below-market rent prices was scrapped during Scott Morrison's leadership with the program coming to a close in 2026.
This means 36,000 affordable properties will be removed by 2026, with 6,600 of those properties phased out in this year alone.
The Albanese government, which campaigned to make social housing a priority, has currently pledged to build 20,000 social homes over the next five years.
Out of the 6,600 affordable properties that are being phased out of the scheme, Queensland will be hit hardest with 2,499 houses no longer offering cheaper rents.
With an estimated 46,000 people on the social housing register in the state, Ms McVeigh says that this loss of affordable options for renters couldn't come at a worse time.


Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Japanese Superfood Yoshiko Takeuchi

How terrible skin breakouts in her teens led Yoshiko to look into Japanese superfoods

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 10 January 2023

State Memorial Service for Uncle Archie Roach

Archie Roach (MF443) State Memorial

Dreamhome (7).jpg

Japanese language guided tour, Golden, Rojas, Murakami（Sydney Modern Project 3）