Australia's affordable rentals halve over 12 months

Houses for sale and lease advertised in the window of a real estate agent

Houses for sale and lease advertised in the window of a real estate agent Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The number of affordable rentals listed on the property market nationwide has almost halved in the space of 12 months.

A report by property data firm PropTrack shows the number of properties listed at $400 per week or lower has dropped.

In Hobart, 12 per cent of rental listings are for less than that figure, there are fewer than 9 per cent in Darwin, and in the A-C-T, that's fewer than two per cent.

In regional areas, the availability of properties listed at less than $400 per week has dropped from nearly 38 per cent to 26 per cent.
READ MORE

Settlement Guide: Rising homelessness in Australia

Download the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.

LEARN JAPANESE

Slow Japanese

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Birdsville hotel pub. Source AAP Image - Dan Peled.jpg

Australia Explained: Aussie pubs 101: All you need to know about pubs as a migrant (Ep. 2)

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 8 March 2023

NSW CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Excess deaths in Australia in 2022 the worst in 70 years

Untitled (24 × 13.5 cm) (2).png

"Coffee is personality": How the Australian cafe culture taught Nobu diverse ways of life