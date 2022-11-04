SBS Japanese

Performing as one of the featured dancers for Schools Spectacular, a Japanese Australian young dancer's dream comes true

Yuuki Hiwatashi

Yuuki Hiwatashi was selected as one of the featured dancers for the Schools Spectacular 2022 Credit: Yuuki Hiwatashi

Published 4 November 2022 at 8:02pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Available in other languages

Yuuki Hiwatashi is a Year 9 student at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts. The Japanese-Australian young dancer was selected as one of the featured dancers for the Schools Spectacular 2022.

Ms Hiwatashi was born in Australia and has parents from Japan. She started taking dance lessons at the age of 5.

Ms Hiwatashi was selected as one of the featured dancers for
the Schools Spectacular 2022
. The annual big event for students at public schools in NSW was cancelled twice due to the coronavirus restrictions.

In the audio, Ms Hiwatashi talks about the event and her passion towards dancing.
Even though the performers for Schools Spectacular are still students, the whole production such as lighting, costume, makeup, choreography, is prepared and run by professionals.

Miki Hiwatashi, the mother of Yuuki Hiwatashi, said that Schools Spectacular is the place where you can see future artists.

"I saw many stages by young performers (as a mother of a young dancer) but this (Schools Spectacular) is the one which amazes me the most. It has rich diversity. They are from across NSW, students with disability and various backgrounds work together for this big stage. This is so powerful and moving that I'm sure everyone gets impressed by it".
