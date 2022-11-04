Ms Hiwatashi was born in Australia and has parents from Japan. She started taking dance lessons at the age of 5.





Ms Hiwatashi was selected as one of the featured dancers for the Schools Spectacular 2022 . The annual big event for students at public schools in NSW was cancelled twice due to the coronavirus restrictions.





In the audio, Ms Hiwatashi talks about the event and her passion towards dancing.



Advertisement

Even though the performers for Schools Spectacular are still students, the whole production such as lighting, costume, makeup, choreography, is prepared and run by professionals.





Miki Hiwatashi, the mother of Yuuki Hiwatashi, said that Schools Spectacular is the place where you can see future artists.





"I saw many stages by young performers (as a mother of a young dancer) but this (Schools Spectacular) is the one which amazes me the most. It has rich diversity. They are from across NSW, students with disability and various backgrounds work together for this big stage. This is so powerful and moving that I'm sure everyone gets impressed by it".



READ MORE Eyeing the Brisbane Olympics: Sunny Kito wins 4 gold medals at swimming nationals

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.