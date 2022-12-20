SBS Japanese

Capturing stories of those living a leading role in their lives

SBS Japanese

Kimiko Mikuni.jpg

Photographer/brand-stylist, Kimiko Mikuni Credit: Kimiko MIKUNI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2022 at 6:05pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

STORY is a project by a Sydney-based photographer that captures the lives of those living a leading role in their lives.

Published 20 December 2022 at 6:05pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On December 4, a small Christmas party was held in Sydney.

Here, people from all works of life gathered, who were part of a project called STORY, led by Sydney-based photographer and brand-stylist Kimiko Mikuni.

STORY is a web-based project that captures people who are "living true to oneself" through photos and writing.

The project, which began in 2017, has now reached 50 stories this year.

'I just wanted to introduce these wonderful people to the world", Ms Mikuni spoke to SBS Japanese.
Kimiko Mikuni3.jpg
Credit: Kimiko MIKUNI
Ms Mikuni says, a great discovery was made over the course of the project.

Ms Mikuni says as she listened to the stories of people's lives, a particular "line" most often became apparent.

When the subject of the project "realised" this line, and their thoughts for the future were put out in the form of photos and text, their lives "moved [forward]".

"I experienced this many times", explains Ms Mikuni.
Kimiko Mikuni 2.jpg
People may set goals, but it is rare that they look back into the past.

By looking back, Ms Kimiko says, we can realise that we are actually "growing every day" and "learning".

"It is important to look back and see what you have now before setting goals," and the same can be said for goals and new year resolutions.

In the interview, Ms Mikuni gave tips for capturing memorable photos this festive season. For the full interview, listen below.
LISTEN TO
Interview with Kimiko Mikuni image

人生の主役を生きる人を写真と文章に残す『STORY』　フォトグラファー・三國 希実子さん

09:32
READ MORE

Shooting Australia continent that has ancient environment – Photographer Masaaki Aihara

Japanese gay photographer found freedom and happiness on another level by getting married in Sydney

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook 
page!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIFA World Cup 2022 thrills in Australia

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR fans who kept cheering from Australia

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 20 December 2022

furoshiki

Let's use Japanese Furoshiki wrapping for more eco-friendly Christmas

Art Gallery NSW 22-11 SANAA 1379.jpg

Let's have a look at our new space at AGNSW（Sydney Modern Project 1）