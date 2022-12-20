Capturing stories of those living a leading role in their lives

Available in other languages

On December 4, a small Christmas party was held in Sydney.





Here, people from all works of life gathered, who were part of a project called STORY, led by Sydney-based photographer and brand-stylist Kimiko Mikuni.





STORY is a web-based project that captures people who are "living true to oneself" through photos and writing.





The project, which began in 2017, has now reached 50 stories this year.





'I just wanted to introduce these wonderful people to the world", Ms Mikuni spoke to SBS Japanese.



Credit: Kimiko MIKUNI Ms Mikuni says, a great discovery was made over the course of the project.





Ms Mikuni says as she listened to the stories of people's lives, a particular "line" most often became apparent.





When the subject of the project "realised" this line, and their thoughts for the future were put out in the form of photos and text, their lives "moved [forward]".





"I experienced this many times", explains Ms Mikuni.



People may set goals, but it is rare that they look back into the past.





By looking back, Ms Kimiko says, we can realise that we are actually "growing every day" and "learning".





"It is important to look back and see what you have now before setting goals," and the same can be said for goals and new year resolutions.





In the interview, Ms Mikuni gave tips for capturing memorable photos this festive season. For the full interview, listen below.



