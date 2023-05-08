Connecting the Japanese community in Melbourne for 30 years, a community radio survived the lockdowns

Midori Nakajima

Midori Nakajima, convener for the Japanese program at the 3zzz Melbourne Ethnic Community Radio 92.3FM, in one of their studios. Credit: Midori Nakajima

Midori Nakajima, convener for the Japanese program at the 3zzz Melbourne Ethnic Community Radio 92.3 FM, took the role in 2018, even though she didn't have any radio broadcasting experience. Then the coronavirus outbreak hit Melbourne hard.

Melbourne's Japan Festival returns to Box Hill

The 3zzz Japanese program
runs a weekly one-hour program starting noon on Sundays.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, their radio studios were closed. Ms Nakajima and her team had to come up with new ideas every week to keep the program going.

"I think having a Japanese service included in the 3zzz community radio is important. The Japanese program started in 1994. During those years, the baton (of broadcasting Japanese program) has been passed one by one. Now it's my turn. I have the baton to pass," Ms Nakajima said.

In the audio, Ms Nakajima talks about the radio operation and how she got involved in community radio in the first place.

Ms Nakajima and her team is planing to set up a booth at
the Japan Festival at Box Hill
on the 21st of May, to see their listeners in person.
3zzz Melbourne Ethnic Community Radio 92.3 FM
3zzz Melbourne Ethnic Community Radio 92.3 FM Credit: Midori Nakajima
Volunteer-run Japanese radio in Cairns connects the community through thick and thin

Moving Goalposts: Beyond Barriers

Slow Japanese

