"Criticism and praise is part of football" : Happy that people are interested in the game

FBL-WC-2022-MATCH43-JPN-ESP

Japan's coach #00 Hajime Moriyasu (2nd R) congratulates Japan's defender #03 Shogo Taniguchi at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Published 5 December 2022 at 12:55pm
By Yumi Oba
Listen to comments from coach Hajime Moriyasu and players Ao Tanaka and Takehiro Tomiyasu, ahead of the Japan Croatia clash.

