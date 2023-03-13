Football exchange: J-League Youth, Kashima Antlers Australian Tour

Kashima Antlers, one of J-League's most successful clubs since its inception, sent their Youth team down under for a week-long tour from 5 March to 12 March.





Led by former national player and manager of the team, Atsushi Yanagisawa, and other former nationals, Mitsuo Ogasawara, Shuto Suzuki and Hitoshi Sogahata, 21 selected U17/18 players visited Australia for friendly matches and cultural exchange.





The club has been sending their Youth team abroad every second year until the COVID pandemic struck. For most players, this was their first time experiencing foreign football.





Between sight-seeing and cultural exchange, such as their visit to the Sydney Japanese International School, the team played friendly against Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Gungahlin United FC (Canberra's NPL team).



SBS Japanese visited their final match against Gungahlin United FC, held at Valentine Sports Park, home of Football NSW.





The Saturday afternoon match attracted many from the Japanese Community, including students from Sydney Japanese International School and players from the Japanese football club Mate FC, many wearing the blue Japanese national uniform.





It was a tough match for both teams, with the mercury hitting well over 30 degrees.





Gungahlin United scored the first two goals, however the young guns of Antlers never gave up, equalising before the end of the first half, and then coming back strong in the second, winning 5-2.





Number 14, Kosei Ogura (MF), who scored the equaliser, says he was very happy to be able to score when the team was down.





"Gradually, we got used to the play, and we were able to show our true potential," he spoke to SBS Japanese.



Kosei Ogura scored a equaliser against Gungahlin United FC Credit: Mate FC The 18-year-old says the tour allowed him to see the world, including football.





"My goal is first to become a professional in Japan so I can play on the world stage in the future."





"Exposing players to foreign football opens their eyes and allows them to set higher goals", says manager Atsushi Yanagisawa.





The team will return to Japan and build on what they saw, felt and learnt from the tour.



Former national player and manager of Kashima Antlers Youth, Atsushi Yanagisawa Credit: Mate FC Sydney resident and former national player Yuzo Tashiro who organised the tour, hope a football exchange such as this will allow both countries to learn from each other, "improving Japan-Australia football from grass-roots level".





Mr Tashiro, appointed Japan Football Association's international commissioner last year, also runs the Japanese football club Mate FC in Sydney.





Kensho Ikeda, who scored two goals on the weekend, says that having ended previous matches in a draw, going home with a win is a great feeling.



本試合2得点をマークした池田 健将選手 Credit: Yumi Oba Despite a tough match in the heat, the 18-year-old and Ogura kicked soccer balls with children until the team was asked to vacate the field.





He hopes for children to find joy in football, as he did when he was a child.





"That's why I kicked around with them, " he says.





"The tour became a reality, thanks to the many people involved in the organisation. I will continue to do my best without forgetting my gratitude."





