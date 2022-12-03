From Sydney to Qatar: Japanese supporter Hiroki Fujiwara

Group E was called the 'group of death'.
However, Japan has topped the group, beating Germany and Spain.
Hiroki Fujiwara, a former NPL player, spoke to SBS Japanese about Japan's historic win, the atmosphere in the stadium and the ticketing situation.
Japanese supporters cleaning up the stadium after the match, regardless of the result, has received much attention recently.
Mr Fujiwara said by the third group match, everybody, not just Japanese people were picking up rubbish, and hopes for this movement to continue.
For Mr Fujiwara's full interview, listen below.
