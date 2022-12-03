SBS Japanese

From Sydney to Qatar: Japanese supporter Hiroki Fujiwara

SBS Japanese

Hiroki Fujiwara.jpg

Sydney residet Hiroki Fujiwara at the FIFA World Cup Credit: Hiroki Fujiwara

Published 3 December 2022 at 5:51pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS Japanese spoke to Sydney resident Hiroki Fujiwara, who witnessed the historic moment Japan made it through to the round of 16, beating Germany and Spain.

Group E was called the 'group of death'.
However, Japan has topped the group, beating Germany and Spain.

Hiroki Fujiwara, a former NPL player, spoke to SBS Japanese about Japan's historic win, the atmosphere in the stadium and the ticketing situation.
Hiroki Fujiwara 2.jpg
Credit: Hiroki Fujiwara
Japanese supporters cleaning up the stadium after the match, regardless of the result, has received much attention recently.

Mr Fujiwara said by the third group match, everybody, not just Japanese people were picking up rubbish, and hopes for this movement to continue.
Hiroki Fujiwara 3.jpg
Credit: Hiroki Fujiwara
For Mr Fujiwara's full interview, listen below.
LISTEN TO
Hiroki Fujiwara image

シドニーからカタールへ、侍ブルー・サポーター　藤原弘樹さん

10:55
