Australia Explained: How we can stay safe enjoying the beach in Australia

Australia sits between the Indian Ocean on the west coast and the South Pacific Ocean on the east coast. There are more than 8200 islands off the coast of Australia, the largest being the state of Tasmania to the south.





Most of Australia’s population is concentrated on the east and southeast coasts of the continent. With Australian coastal cities grew through the 20 th century, Australians have been enjoying going to the beach. On a nice sunny day, many Australians head for the beaches.





However, Australia has one of the highest levels of ultraviolet rays in the world. Protection is essential, especially for preventing skin cancer.





A lifesaver based in North Steyne in Manly, Akari Sakauchi speaks about sun safety on the beach.





“Comparing to beaches in Japan, Australian beaches are exposed to more severe conditions” says Dr Masaki Shibata. He has done extensive research on beach safety signs at the University of Adelaide. Dr Shibata is also a lifesaver at Tamarama beach in Sydney, and he talks about what the risks are on the Australian beaches and the safety signs on the beach.



LISTEN TO オーストラリアのビーチ文化・ビーチを安全に楽しむには SBS Japanese 01/03/2023 20:33 Play

Listen to all episodes of Australia Explained in Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts, or Spotify .





Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24.











Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm





You can listen to our past stories from our podcast





And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese Facebook page!



