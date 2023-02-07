Japanese art of visible mending, Sashiko for a sustainable living: Maoko Carroll

Melbourne resident Maoko Carroll grew up watching her mother and grandmother sew.





Ms Carroll moved to Australia after getting married and began her career making one-of-a-kind handbags and accessories using old fabrics.





"I didn't want to leave my children with anyone else."





Not only did her skilful sewing allow her to have an income, the time spent creating was often a trip down memory lane, remembering the conversations she had with her mother and grandmother.





"It brought me happiness."





Ms Carroll incorporates her knowledge of Sahiko, the traditional Japanese art of visible mending.



Maoko Carroll uses old fabric to create unique designs, incorporating her knowledge of traditional Japanese embroidery, Sashiko. Credit: Maoko Carroll The art of combining fabric off cuts with visible stiches were practised more than 500 years ago.





At the time, it was a way to mend old clothing or layer the fabrics for warmth.





The art was born from necessity, but is perhaps the oldest from of sustainable living in Japan.





Ms Carroll says each fabric has its own unique story, and she tries to "listen" to each of them when sewing.





She creates fewer items now, but it is something that she will continue for a long time to come.





Colourful threads and fabrics will be used to mend old clothing in the 16 February workshop .





She wants the participants to "show off the mends".



For Maoko Carroll's full interview, listen below.



