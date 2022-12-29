Let's celebrate Elvis together, a much-loved Japanese tribute artist performs at Parkes Elvis Festival

Available in other languages

Japanese Elvis Presley tribute Artist Toki Toyokazu Credit: Toki Toyokazu Toki had a fateful encounter when he saw an Elvis Presley video playing at a record shop when he was 21 years old. Since then, Toki has been performing as a Elvis Presley tribute artist for more than 30 years.





This will be the third time for Toki to visit Parkes, New South Wales to attend its annual Parkes Elvis Festival , the biggest tribute to Elvis Presley in the Southern Hemisphere.





This year's festival marks its 30th anniversary. The population in Parks is about 14,500



but during the festival, over 25,000 people from inside and outside Australia visit the Central West area.





In the audio, Toki talks about his encounter with Elvis, how he started his career as a Elvis Presley tribute artist, and why he keeps doing what he does for more than 30 years.



