Lifesaver puts his own questions and experience to test: The need to review beach signs

Masaki Shibata arrived in Australia in 2015 to complete his PhD in Linguistics from the University of NSW and has since taught and researched at the University of Sydney and now the University of Adelaide in the areas of Japanese studies, media languages and beach safety.





Dr Shibata's recent research on beach safety signage attracted great attention and was featured at the National Water Summit in August.





The study found that almost half of Australian and international beach-goers misunderstood or did not read standard beach safety signs.



Advertisement

For example, more than 30% of international visitors and residents misunderstood that "swim between the flags" meant that "only good swimmers should swim between the flags".





"Therefore, not so good swimmer to swim outside of the flags, which is completely wrong", Dr Shibata explains.





As for the general instruction "no flag, no swim", almost half of Australian and overseas-born beach-goers thought they could still enter, play, walk, or stand in the water.





In fact, you are not allowed to go in at all, he elaborates.





According to the "National Coastal Safety Report 2022," there were 939 drownings on beaches between 2012 and 2022, and about half of those were from overseas.





Dr Shibata is calling for a review and improvement of signage, for example, changing "swim between the flags" to "stay between the flags".



Dr Masaki Shibata is also a former lifesaver Credit: Masaki Shibata Dr Shibata is an open-water swimmer, and a former lifesaver. It was his own experience of misunderstanding the signs and others misunderstanding the signs also, that prompted him to dig deeper.





He has an important message to share as we enter the warmer season.



No matter what, always play and swim between the flags. Almost zero accidents happen between flags.

Dr Shibata explains that there is a reason behind why the flags are placed where they are.





For example, there are four rip currents at Bondi Beach, and the flags are placed to avoid them.





This year alone, 141 people have died from coastal drowning including rip currents.



When you take a quick look at the ocean, and if there are not too many waves and it is quiet, assume it's dangerous, that there is a rip

In the interview, Dr Shibata explained what to do if you get caught up in a rip.



Listen to the full interview below.



LISTEN TO ビーチ大国オーストラリアで注目！ ビーチの安全標識研究 柴田勝来博士 12:42 Play

READ MORE 「ビーチの正しい知識を持って遊ぶ」 ライフセーバー 坂内あかりさん

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm

You can listen to our past stories from our podcast