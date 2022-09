World leaders, presidents and prime ministers have gathered to farewell Queen Elizabeth the II at her state funeral after her 70-year-reign.





It was a moment to reflect and honour Queen Elizabeth the II, a global figure who is being remembered fondly around the world.





The emotional funeral service was a full scale affair, complete with pageantry, music, messages of faith and hope.



Advertisement

LEARN JAPANESE Slow Japanese

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.