Ovarian cancer awareness month: messages from patients and families

Awareness about this deadly condition is hopefully improving since former tennis star Chris Evert revealed she was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 67.





The former world number one learned she had a malignant tumour during a preventive hysterectomy.



LISTEN MORE Year 10 student fighting ovarian cancer in Sydney, her Japanese mum shares her experience to help others

A Sydney-based Japanese mum Sachie Jones lost her 15-year-old daughter Yuna in January. Yuna had ovarian cancer. It is extremely rare for a young woman like Yuna to get ovarian cancer. Ms Jones hopes to raise awaness of the deadly condition by talking about Yuna openly.





She also hopes to support people in the same situation as hers in any way by sharing her experience.



