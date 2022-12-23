Year 10 student fighting ovarian cancer in Sydney, her Japanese mum shares her experience to help others

Available in other languages

Ovarian cancer mostly develops in older women, especially in their 50s and 60s. It is extremely rare for a young person like Yuna to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer.





Ovarian cancer is known for its so-called "silent symptoms," such as bloating, pelvic pain, and cramping, which are easily missed or mistaken.





Ovarian cancer can go undetected for years without showing any strong symptoms.



Yuna Sachie Mitsuko Jones Credit: Sachie Jones Yuna has an Australian father and a Japanese mother. Yuna is interested in anime and Japanese culture and is planning to live in Japan after graduating from university.





Yuna is a student with good academic results and participates in the Fast Forward program by the Western Sydney University.





In the audio, Yuna's mum Sachie Jones shares her experience and Yuna's efforts to help others in similar circumstances.



Yuna Sachie Mitsuko Jones shows her certificate of excellence. Credit: Sachie Jones

