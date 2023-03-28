Pucchini's Madama Butterfly (VIVA! Opera 39)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 21: Soprano Karah Son (who plays the role of Cio-Cio-San) and leading tenor Diego Torre (who plays Pinkerton) pose during a media preview of Madama Butterfly on March 21, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Ayako Ohtake, a Sydney-based Japanese soprano singer, hosts biweekly music segment called VIVA! Opera for SBS Japanese.

VIVA! Opera is a biweekly content broadcast on Tuesdays. In the 39th episode, Ms Ohtake picks Opera Australia's 'Scuoti quella fronda di ciliegio' from G. Puccini's Madama Butterfly.



