Qatar World Cup ambassador's LGBTIQ+ comments spark outrage

FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter

FILE - FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter announces that Qatar will be hosting the 2022 Soccer World Cup, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010, during the FIFA 2018 and 2022 World Cup Bid Announcement in Zurich, Switzerland. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, that picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago(AP Photo/Keystone/Walter Bieri, File) Credit: Walter Bieri/AP

Published 10 November 2022 at 11:18am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has sparked outrage by suggesting homosexuals are mentally ill.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been smothered in controversy ever since it was first announced the tournament would be held in the Gulf Nation, all the way back in 2010.

Amongst the main objections to the tournament being held in the country is its treatment of LGBTIQ+ people.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.
Sepp Blatter was FIFA president at the time the World Cup was awarded to Qatar.

He claims now he had doubts about Qatar's ability to host- and that these doubts are justified.

