Qatar World Cup ambassador's LGBTIQ+ comments spark outrage

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been smothered in controversy ever since it was first announced the tournament would be held in the Gulf Nation, all the way back in 2010.





Amongst the main objections to the tournament being held in the country is its treatment of LGBTIQ+ people.





Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.



Sepp Blatter was FIFA president at the time the World Cup was awarded to Qatar.





He claims now he had doubts about Qatar's ability to host- and that these doubts are justified.



