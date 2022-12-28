SBS Japanese

Japanese ancient court music, Aboriginal music, and octopus ball dumplings Yukihiro Doi

Canberra-based Japanese ethnomusicologist Yukihiro Jungarrayi Doi (left) with a Warlpiri elder Steve Wanta Jampijinpa Patrick.

Canberra-based Japanese ethnomusicologist Yukihiro Jungarrayi Doi (left) with a Warlpiri elder Steve Wanta Jampijinpa Patrick. Credit: Yukihiro Doi

Published 28 December 2022 at 5:11pm
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
What is common amongst Japanese ancient court music, Aboriginal music, and octopus ball dumplings? This interview was originally broadcast in February 2022.

Dr Doi grew up listening to gagaku music and became a big fan of the genre.
When he was in uni, the passion became deeper and deeper.
Canberra-based Japanese gagaku (ancient Japanese court music) musician Yukihiro Doi (left) with Japanese star gagaku musician Hideki Togi.
Canberra-based Japanese gagaku (ancient Japanese court music) musician Yukihiro Doi (left) with Japanese star gagaku musician Hideki Togi. Credit: Yukihiro Doi
He started studying religions and music at a research institute in Japan. Then he happened to assist a graduate student from Australian National University. That led him to study Aboriginal music at ANU eventually.

In the audio, Dr Doi tells us about Japanese gagaku and Aboriginal music he learned. He also talks about his new takoyaki food business in Canberra.
Canberra-based Japanese Yukihiro Doi (left) with his wife Thi Phuong Hoa Mai inside their food van. Dr Doi has started Japanese takoyaki business 3 years ago.
Canberra-based Japanese Yukihiro Doi (left) with his wife Thi Phuong Hoa Mai inside their food van. Dr Doi has started Japanese takoyaki business 3 years ago. Credit: Yukihiro Doi


