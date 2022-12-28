Japanese ancient court music, Aboriginal music, and octopus ball dumplings Yukihiro Doi

Dr Doi grew up listening to gagaku music and became a big fan of the genre.
When he was in uni, the passion became deeper and deeper.
He started studying religions and music at a research institute in Japan. Then he happened to assist a graduate student from Australian National University. That led him to study Aboriginal music at ANU eventually.
Canberra-based Japanese gagaku (ancient Japanese court music) musician Yukihiro Doi (left) with Japanese star gagaku musician Hideki Togi. Credit: Yukihiro Doi
In the audio, Dr Doi tells us about Japanese gagaku and Aboriginal music he learned. He also talks about his new takoyaki food business in Canberra.
Canberra-based Japanese Yukihiro Doi (left) with his wife Thi Phuong Hoa Mai inside their food van. Dr Doi has started Japanese takoyaki business 3 years ago. Credit: Yukihiro Doi