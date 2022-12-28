Japanese ancient court music, Aboriginal music, and octopus ball dumplings Yukihiro Doi

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Dr Doi grew up listening to gagaku music and became a big fan of the genre.



When he was in uni, the passion became deeper and deeper.



Canberra-based Japanese gagaku (ancient Japanese court music) musician Yukihiro Doi (left) with Japanese star gagaku musician Hideki Togi. Credit: Yukihiro Doi He started studying religions and music at a research institute in Japan. Then he happened to assist a graduate student from Australian National University. That led him to study Aboriginal music at ANU eventually.





In the audio, Dr Doi tells us about Japanese gagaku and Aboriginal music he learned. He also talks about his new takoyaki food business in Canberra.



Canberra-based Japanese Yukihiro Doi (left) with his wife Thi Phuong Hoa Mai inside their food van. Dr Doi has started Japanese takoyaki business 3 years ago. Credit: Yukihiro Doi





Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.



