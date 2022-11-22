Samurai Blue players speak ahead of their opener against Germany

Available in other languages

Available in other languages





LISTEN TO FIFAワールドカップ 日本代表初戦間近 選手の声 05:53 Play All 64 matches from Qatar will be shown live and free on SBS, with SBS VICELAND.





Create your SBS On Demand account to stream all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ live and free any time on your favourite device.





Advertisement

Tune into our dedicated FIFA World Cup 2022™ stations SBS Football 1, 2 and 3 on your DAB radio, the SBS Radio website , or via the free SBS Radio mobile app, to hear every match live in 12 languages.





Join SBS Japanese's Facebook live, and listen to podcast Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia for all things football.





Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm

You can listen to our past stories from our podcast