Samurai Blue players speak ahead of their opener against Germany

All 64 matches from Qatar will be shown live and free on SBS, with SBS VICELAND.
LISTEN TO
FIFAワールドカップ 日本代表初戦間近 選手の声
05:53
Create your to stream all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ live and free any time on your favourite device.
Advertisement
Tune into our dedicated FIFA World Cup 2022™ stations SBS Football 1, 2 and 3 on your DAB radio, the , or via the free SBS Radio mobile app, to hear every match live in 12 languages.
Join SBS Japanese's Facebook live, and listen to podcast for all things football.
Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese page!