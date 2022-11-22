SBS Japanese

Samurai Blue players speak ahead of their opener against Germany

SBS Japanese

FBL-WC-2022-TRAINING-JPN

Japan's defender Maya Yoshida (L) and Japan's defender Yuto Nagatomo (2nd L) take part in a training session with teammates at the Al Sadd SC training grounds in Doha on November 21, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Source: AFP / PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:57pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Japan and Germany will go head to head on Thursday November 24 12:00am AEDT. Listen to Hiroki Sakai, playing his third consecutive world cup, and Takumi Minamino and Daichi Kamada who are both making their world cup debut.

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:57pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

LISTEN TO
Japanese_22112022_World Cup preview.mp3 image

FIFAワールドカップ　日本代表初戦間近　選手の声

05:53
All 64 matches from Qatar will be shown live and free on SBS, with SBS VICELAND.

Create your 
SBS On Demand account
to stream all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ live and free any time on your favourite device.

Advertisement
Tune into our dedicated FIFA World Cup 2022™ stations SBS Football 1, 2 and 3 on your DAB radio, the
SBS Radio website
, or via the free SBS Radio mobile app, to hear every match live in 12 languages.

Join SBS Japanese's Facebook live, and listen to podcast
Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia
for all things football.

READ MORE

Japanese players making a mark at A-League (Football: A bridge between Japan and Australia Episode 1)

READ MORE

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

How to listen to the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS Radio

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook
page!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England gains big victory on Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 22 November 2022

DELIVEROO AUSTRALIA STOCK

Deliveroo food delivery company pulls out of Australia

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump announces third bid for the White House