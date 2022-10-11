Sound healing through Tibetan singing bowl

Japanese yoga instructor and dancer, Asuka Endo came across Tibetan singing bowl about a decade ago, at a Mind Body and Spirit festival.





She had used Tibetan singing bowl music for her yoga sessions, but this was the first time she saw and heard the real thing.





Thought to have originated in Tibet, singing bowls were used by monks to unify the mind, and to improve their concentration before meditation.





Advertisement

It is also known for its relaxing and healing properties.





Formed by seven different types of metals, the bowl vibrates and produces different sounds, depending on its combination of metals, explains Ms Endo.





Ms Endo remembers being drawn into this "mysterious yet comfortable" sound, and wanted to learn more.





”I just knew this was something special”



Not only used for meditation practice, Tibetan singing bowls are said to promote relaxation and healing process Credit: Asuka Endo Ms Endo studied the new found passion under a master in Japan, who had trained in Tibet.





After becoming a certified practitioner, Ms Endo returned to Sydney, with seven singing bowls specifically chosen by her master.





"The human body produces unique vibration flow", explains Ms Endo.





"When that energy is disturbed, it affects both the body and mind, causing various phenomena such as illness and loss of self"





The sound produced by the Tibetan singing bowl can instantly regulates that energy, she explains.





"Once the bowl made no sound, because the person's energy flow was so disturbed. Later, I found out through conversation that this person had carried a trauma all her life"





"The bowl can pick these things up"





The benefits of using singing bowls vary from person to person, but positiveness, feeling brighter, release from stress and fatigue, are some of the comments from those who has attended the sessions.





Ms Endo says she has learnt from her practice, the importance of finding your true self again.





"When people forget their true self, it can affect them both physically and mentally, such that they are unable to perform 100% to their ability".





Tibetan singing bowl is one such tool that can instantly bring you back to yourself, she explains.





Today, Ms Endo performs the singing bowl, as an instrument too.



Asuka (first from left) recently performed her singing bowl at the Japanese embassy, as part of the group WABORI. Credit: Asuka Endo In September, she performed as a member of group called WABORI, at a garden party at Japanese Embassy, Canberra.





For Ms. Endo's full interview, listen from below.



LISTEN TO Sound healing through Tibetan singing bowl 10:26 Play

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm

You can listen to our past stories from our podcast