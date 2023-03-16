Starting the special year by visiting Canberra, Japan Club of Sydney celebrates its 40th anniversary

Japan Club of Sydney 40th anniversary Canberra tour

Japanese ambassador Shingo Yamagami (front, third from the left) and JCS President Hisae Costello (front, fourth from the left) and JCS members at the ambassador's residence. Credit: Embassy of Japan in Australia

After the COVID-19 restrictions are eased, the Japanese community in Sydney started to make a move to reconnect with their peers inside and outside Sydney.

Japan Club of Sydney（JCS）
is a non-profit community organisation established in 1983. Most of its members are Japanese permanent residents in Australia but the club welcomes everyone regardless of their ethnic background or visa status.

JCS marks its 40th anniversary this year. As a kick-off event. JCS organized a bus tour to Canberra. The participants visited the Japanese ambassador's official residence,National Gallery of Australia, and Australian War Memorial.
The participants of the JCS bus tour met with five members of
Canberra Japan Club (CJC)
for lunch at National Museum of Australia. CJC marks its 25th anniversary this year too.
In the audio report, Japanese Ambassador Shingo Yamagami, JCS president Hisae Costello, and CJC president Yukari Armstrong sent remarks.
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, JCS will host a commemorative reception on the 28th of April in Sydney. JCS will also hold a commemorative cherry-blossom tree planting in Cowra, NSW in April.

For the wider public, JCS will organize the Matsuri Japan Festival in Chatswood NSW on the 9th of September.
