Starting the special year by visiting Canberra, Japan Club of Sydney celebrates its 40th anniversary

Japan Club of Sydney（JCS） is a non-profit community organisation established in 1983. Most of its members are Japanese permanent residents in Australia but the club welcomes everyone regardless of their ethnic background or visa status.





JCS marks its 40th anniversary this year. As a kick-off event. JCS organized a bus tour to Canberra. The participants visited the Japanese ambassador's official residence,National Gallery of Australia, and Australian War Memorial.



Credit: Embassy of Japan in Australia The participants of the JCS bus tour met with five members of Canberra Japan Club (CJC) for lunch at National Museum of Australia. CJC marks its 25th anniversary this year too.



Members of Japan Club of Sydney visit the Ambassador's residence Credit: Embassy of Japan in Australia In the audio report, Japanese Ambassador Shingo Yamagami, JCS president Hisae Costello, and CJC president Yukari Armstrong sent remarks.



Members of Japan Club of Sydney (JCS) and Canberra Japan Club (CJC) enjoyed lunch at National Museum of Australiain Canberra in March 2023. This year, JCS marks its 40th anniversary and CJC marks its 25th anniversary. Credit: Japan Club of Sydney To celebrate its 40th anniversary, JCS will host a commemorative reception on the 28th of April in Sydney. JCS will also hold a commemorative cherry-blossom tree planting in Cowra, NSW in April.





For the wider public, JCS will organize the Matsuri Japan Festival in Chatswood NSW on the 9th of September.



Japan Club of Sydney (JCS) organised a bus tour to Canberra to commemorate its 40th anniversary. Members of JCS enjoyed lunch with members of Canberra Japan Club (CJC) at National Museum of Australia. Credit: Japan Club of Sydney

