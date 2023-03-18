Warning of winter gas supply shortfall

Gas supply gaps could affect businesses and households as early as June this year, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator.



The Australian Energy Market Operator's annual report found that New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, the A-C-T and Tasmania will face gas shortfalls over the next four-years during extreme winter weather events.



Australia is one of the world’s largest producers of gas.



But 80 per cent of supply is sent overseas.







Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

