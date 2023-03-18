Warning of winter gas supply shortfall

The national energy regulator has warned of gas supply shortages in southern states if there's extreme weather this winter. Australia’s Energy Market Operator (AEMO) also says gas shortfalls could be a long-term problem.

Gas supply gaps could affect businesses and households as early as June this year, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator.
The Australian Energy Market Operator's annual report found that New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, the A-C-T and Tasmania will face gas shortfalls over the next four-years during extreme winter weather events.
Australia is one of the world’s largest producers of gas.
But 80 per cent of supply is sent overseas.


