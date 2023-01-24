Why some businesses are giving staff the choice to work on Australia Day this year

January 26 has a different meaning for every Australian.



And this year, an increasing number of employees will be given a choice.



If employees do decide to work they will take a day in lieu later on, if they don’t believe January 26 is a day to celebrate.



It's the first time employment company Workways and it's 300 staff members have been offered this option.



Telstra is one of several major companies offering workers the choice to ‘swap the date’ – along with Woolworths and K-P-M-G.







Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

