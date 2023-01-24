Why some businesses are giving staff the choice to work on Australia Day this year

Australians Observe Australia Day Holiday As Debate Continues Over Changing The Date

The Gadhungal Murring cultural dancers perform a smoking ceremony on Australia Day, January 2022. (Getty) Credit: Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

As January 26th approaches, a growing number of employees are being offered the choice to work on the Australia Day public holiday. These workers will be allowed to take another day off of their choosing at a later date, as the debate around the day continues.

January 26 has a different meaning for every Australian.
And this year, an increasing number of employees will be given a choice.
If employees do decide to work they will take a day in lieu later on, if they don’t believe January 26 is a day to celebrate.
It's the first time employment company Workways and it's 300 staff members have been offered this option.
Telstra is one of several major companies offering workers the choice to ‘swap the date’ – along with Woolworths and K-P-M-G.


