FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR fans who kept cheering from Australia

FIFA World Cup 2022 thrills in Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - December 19: Sydney fans watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soccer final match between France and Argentina at the World Cup Live Site in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, December 19, 2022. Lionel Messi's Argentina have won the World Cup in a penalty shootout after an amazing final with France ended in a 3-3 draw after extra-time in Qatar. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Published 20 December 2022
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Kazuyo Kitada
On the 19th of December 2022, the day was the highest tension for the both supporter of France and Argentina had.

Pierre Plessis has been in Sydney only one month but he organised for French fan get together at Town hall, Sydney CBD to support French team.
It's completely crazy and I'm so proud that so many people came to this event（Plessis）
We already have the cup, so we have to win（Caroline）
Meanwhile there was father and daughter amongst Argentina supporter who hoped Messi would become a winner of the world cup.

It's gonna be very memorable because it's Messi's last world cup, and in our memory it's just like Maradona.(GIULY: daughter)
I was 13 when Maradona won the World Cup in 1986, and now she is 18, so it's just a good coincidence for us, if Argentina can win the world cup (EDGARDO: father)

Supporting from Australia far from own country. However they connected with other supporter in their home.
