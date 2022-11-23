SBS Japanese

Yuko Fukuda's Sports Talk: Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita FIFA 2022

Sweden v United States: Women's Football - Olympics: Day -2

CHOFU, JAPAN - JULY 21: Match Referee, Yoshimi Yamashita looks on during the Women's First Round Group G match between Sweden and United States during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 21, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Alex Grimm/FIFA via Getty Images

Published 23 November 2022 at 2:06pm
By Yuko Fukuda
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Players are not the only ones who shine at the world biggest sporting event.

Yuko Fukuad talks about the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this week for her weekly Aussie sports segment called Sports Talk.

Yuko focused on three female soccer referees selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One of them is Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan.

Ms Yamashita's first "match" will be on the 24th (Belgium vs Canada), starting from 6 am (AEDT).
