Yuko Fukuda's Sports Talk: Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita FIFA 2022

Yuko Fukuad talks about the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this week for her weekly Aussie sports segment called Sports Talk .





Yuko focused on three female soccer referees selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One of them is Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan.





Ms Yamashita's first "match" will be on the 24th (Belgium vs Canada), starting from 6 am (AEDT).



