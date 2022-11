FILE - FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter announces that Qatar will be hosting the 2022 Soccer World Cup, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010, during the FIFA 2018 and 2022 World Cup Bid Announcement in Zurich, Switzerland. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, that picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago(AP Photo/Keystone/Walter Bieri, File) Credit: Walter Bieri/AP