របៀបការពារខ្លួនពីការលួចអត្តសញ្ញាណនៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្រ្តាលី

Experts advise keeping your devices updated with the latest software, including antivirus software. Source: Moment RF / krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

បទឧក្រិដ្ឋលួចអត្តសញ្ញាណគឺជាការគំរាមកំហែងយ៉ាងសំខាន់មួយនៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្ត្រាលី ជាមួយនឹងការកើនឡើងនៃចំនួនជនរងគ្រោះដោយសារការបាត់បង់អត្តសញ្ញាណជារៀងរាល់ឆ្នាំ។ ជនរងគ្រោះដែលត្រូវបានគេក្លែងបន្លំ ជាញឹកញាប់ ប្រឈមមុខនឹងផលវិបាកធ្ងន់ធ្ងរ រួមទាំងការខាតបង់ផ្នែកហិរញ្ញវត្ថុ ការខូចខាតដល់ពិន្ទុឥណទានរបស់ពួកគេ និងផលប៉ះពាល់ផ្នែកច្បាប់។ ប៉ុន្តែមានជំហានមួយចំនួន ដែលអ្នកអាចអនុវត្តបាន ដើម្បីកាត់បន្ថយហានិភ័យនៃការលួចព័ត៌មានផ្ទាល់ខ្លួនរបស់អ្នក ឬការប្រើប្រាស់ខុស។

Key Points
  • Methods to steal data include phishing, skimming, social engineering, hacking, and dumpster diving. 
  •  Identity theft can occur online or offline, or a combination of both.
  • If you believe you’re a victim of identity fraud contact relevant organisations immediately.
Further resources
  • To report a scam complete the
     SCAMWatch online form
     or report it via the 
    ReportCyber
     website.
  • Contact 
    IDCARE,
    if concerned about identity theft, on 1800 595 160 (Aus) or 0800 121 068 (NZ).
  • Information about new methods of identity crime and emerging scams can be found at 
    Scamwatch
     .
