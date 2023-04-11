របៀបការពារខ្លួនពីការលួចអត្តសញ្ញាណនៅក្នុងប្រទេសអូស្រ្តាលី

Key Points
- Methods to steal data include phishing, skimming, social engineering, hacking, and dumpster diving.
- Identity theft can occur online or offline, or a combination of both.
- If you believe you’re a victim of identity fraud contact relevant organisations immediately.
Further resources
- To report a scam complete the or report it via the website.
- Contact if concerned about identity theft, on 1800 595 160 (Aus) or 0800 121 068 (NZ).
- Information about new methods of identity crime and emerging scams can be found at .