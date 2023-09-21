Can Sue and other 'friendly experts' spread the word about Sydney’s new Koreatown?

Key Points Rowe Street East in Eastwood was recently designated as 'Koreatown'.

The project is using online influencers to spread the word about Korean culture.

An academic says influencer marketing, which blurs the line between commercial and non-commercial content, can pose a challenge for consumers.

In July, the NSW Government announced a grant of $198,200 to the Korean Community Chambers in the City of Ryde (KCCR) to market the Sydney suburb's Rowe Street East as Koreatown.





Jimmy Park, a manager for the project and former president of Korean Chamber of Commerce in the City of Ryde, says exposure is important if they are to achieve their goal of attracting four million visitors.





With this aim, he says they recently invited 30 digital-savvy influencers to experience the precinct and spread the word about Korean culture to young people.



Engaging the online community

Among those the KCCR is entrusting with the task is Sue Kang.





Ms Kang used to be a solicitor, but is now a full-time model, content creator and actor based in Sydney.





What started out as posting photos of hiking trips with her family has become part of her livelihood, and she now has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.



I love the concept of social media influencers because it allows for a broader range of people to have influence and social media allows for a variety of voices to be heard. Sue Kang, model and influencer

Ms Kang normally posts lifestyle content, ranging from inspiring Pilates poses to island getaways, and says she integrates sponsored posts into her feed, which are managed by a social media agent.





“Because I’m a model and an influencer, I get to land some unique campaigns where clients will cast me as a model in a modelling campaign then also engage me for social campaigns on top of that,” she says.





Attending the Koreatown launch represented an opportunity to connect with her Korean-Australian identity.





“I've been going to Eastwood since I was a baby and I'm so proud that it's called Koreatown now. I love celebrating my Korean culture and whenever I'm at Eastwood I feel so comfortable with my Korean-Australian identity,” she says.



Influencer Sue Kang posted images wearing Korean hanbok to her Instagram account. Credit: Sue Kang Ms Kang believes influencer marketing can help raise brand awareness in more authentic ways.





“It also has the added benefit of creating an online community of people who appreciate Korean culture,” she adds.





During the event, Ms Kang took to the streets dressed in a hanbok, a traditional form of Korean dress, posting images to her Instagram stories for her followers.





"I'm now thinking of having a hanbok-themed wedding! They're so beautiful, I absolutely adore them,” she says.



Why influencers?

Dr Wonsun Shin, an associate professor in media and communications at the University of Melbourne, says influencer marketing is distinguished from traditional advertisements which have “blatant persuasive intent”.



Influencers present themselves as friendly experts and relatable peers, earning high levels of trust and likeability from their followers. As a result, their messages tend to be perceived as more credible when compared to other advertising methods. Dr Wonsun Shin, associate professor in media and communications

However, she points out that the covert nature of influencer marketing, which blurs the line between commercial and non-commercial content, poses a challenge for consumers in discerning its true nature and intentions.





“The collaboration between advertisers and influencers may not always be readily apparent, particularly to younger consumers with lower levels of media and advertising literacy. Endorsements by likeable influencers can further diminish consumers’ awareness of persuasive tactics, making them less critical of advertising practices.”





She points out that this increased vulnerability to advertising influence is particularly concerning when influencers promote or endorse harmful products or ideas, and caution is required.



From left to right: Jimmy Park, Eastwood Koreatown project manager, Jennica Seo, Eastwood Koreatown project coordinator, and Dr Wonsun Shin, Associate Professor in Media and Communications at the University of Melbourne. Credit: Supplied Jennica Seo is a professional business strategy marketer and digital artist, as well as project coordinator for the Koreatown project.





From an initial list of 500 influencers, Ms Seo says they chose 30 they felt were relevant to Eastwood and have a particular interest in food and lifestyle.





“People are going to trust what your friends are going to say or what your family say, they're going to have more trust and be loyal to them. Same thing (with an) influencer. They have a 50K, 100K (followers), all people who are going to be following and see their contents after their posting," she says.





“Social media and other digital channels provide opportunities for direct interaction with customers that results relatively quickly compared to traditional marketing, which may require more time to generate leads and conversions."



From left to right: Influencers Ellie Beak, Dion Woo and Sue Kang. Credit: Instagram Ellie Beak, another influencer who attended the launch event, says it is "incredibly rewarding" to share knowledge and experiences with people from all walks of life.





“The most appealing aspect of being a social media influencer is the ability to connect with a diverse audience and make a meaningful impact,” says Ms Beak, who works as a data analyst.





She describes Koreatown as a “vibrant and unique cultural enclave”.





“The abundance of authentic Korean restaurants, shops and cultural events creates a sense of connection and nostalgia for those who appreciate Korean culture,” she says.





Dion Woo, another influencer who describes himself as a gourmand and storyteller, expressed satisfaction with having the opportunity to communicate directly with local store owners.





“The tour was very interesting and an opportunity to be introduced to the different businesses there.”



Korean community welcoming

Eastwood business owners are optimistic the online promotion can lead to more local foot traffic.





Jay So, the owner of the local Firestone cafe, says he’s recently seen more people visit the street on weekends.





“Even though it doesn't connect directly to purchases at this moment, there are a lot of people looking around our Koreatown recently,” he says.



From left to right: Grace Na, director of King’s Angels Ballet Academy, and Jay So, owner of Firestone Cafe. Grace Na, the director of the King’s Angels Ballet Academy in Eastwood, shares his optimism.



