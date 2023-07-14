Why this Australian city is welcoming a new ‘Koreatown’

Key Points Rowe Street East, in Sydney's Eastwood, has been named ‘Koreatown’ as part of a project funded by the NSW Government.

The night-time precinct aims to promote Korean culture to four million visitors.

Eastwood is home to 1,561 Korean speakers, according to the 2021 census.

The streets of Eastwood are set to come alive with all things Korean – from K-Pop music festivals to traditional dance performances to night markets – if a new community-led project has its way.





The NSW Government recently announced its decision to grant $198,200 to the Korean Community Chambers in the City of Ryde (KCCR) to market the suburb's Rowe Street East as ‘Koreatown’ and promote popular elements of Korean culture to four million visitors.



Rowe Street East in Eastwood has been designated as 'Koreatown'. Credit: SBS Korean "Eastwood has long been recognised as the premier unofficial Koreatown of Sydney and has an impressive array of Korean-focused businesses including supermarkets, restaurants, fashion stores, and beauty outlets," City of Ryde Mayor Sarkis Yedelian said at a launch event on Tuesday.





"The City of Ryde has one of the biggest populations of Korean-speaking residents in the greater metropolitan area, growing steadily over the last five years," he said.





Jerome Laxale, member for Bennelong and twice former mayor of the City of Ryde, pointed out that Korean culture is on the rise countrywide.



Jerome Laxale, member for Bennelong. Credit: SBS Korean " Hallyu ('Korean wave') has been exported since the ‘90s, and we're seeing so much Korean culture in and amongst our community," he said.





"Exposing Korean culture to the community is very positive. Australia was built on the back of really successful migration."





"Now the whole of NSW and the world will know about Koreatown. So it's a very exciting time and important for jobs. It's important for small businesses and our economy, and it's important for the region."





NSW Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham said, "Ideas like this will not only enhance our state's global reputation but also highlight the vibrant, diverse, and exciting opportunities available to visitors and residents across Greater Sydney."



Eastwood Koreatown celebration night on 11 July 2023. Credit: Korean Community Chambers in the City of Ryde(KCCR)

Multicultural Eastwood

More than 115,500 people in Australia speak Korean at home, according to the 2021 Census, up six per cent from 2016.





Of Eastwood’s population of 18,605, 1,561 are Korean speakers (8.3 per cent), a number that’s topped only by English, Mandarin and Cantonese in the area.



According to the data, 37.6 per cent of residents in Eastwood were born in Australia, 25.9 per cent were born in China, and 6.8 per cent were born in South Korea.





Eastwood is also close to Epping and Carlingford, other suburbs with sizeable Korean-speaking populations.





Hugh Lee, the president of Eastwood Chinese Senior Citizens Club, expressed his happiness for the local Korean community.





“I am so glad that KCCR got the funding from the Ryde Council and the state government to make this Koreatown possible. I think it is a very good idea to boost the economy with an iconic name,” Mr Lee said.





Daniel Han, City of Ryde councillor, described Eastwood as a place where “various multicultural communities live together”.





“If we can express each region's culture and colour in a great way, it will greatly help the overall development of the City of Ryde," he said.



Daniel Han (left) and Charles Song were elected as councillors in the City of Ryde in the 2021 election. Credit: Korean Community Chambers in the City of Ryde(KCCR) Mr Han and fellow councillor Charles Song - who are both of Korean descent - are the chair and deputy chair, respectively, of the Koreatown Working Party.





Mr Han came to Australia as an overseas student in 1993 when he was 14 and works as a science teacher, while Mr Song immigrated to Australia with his family in 1992 and now works as a lawyer.





"There were many businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I was thinking about how to help them,” Mr Han said of his pledge for a Koreatown ahead of the 2021 council election.



Since 'Korean wave' and K-Pop were gaining popularity, I wanted to find a way for more people to visit Eastwood using Korean culture. Daniel Han, City of Ryde councillor,

Mr Song said, "Australia is a well-established multicultural society. The government is also aware of the importance of a multicultural society, so they are investing like this."





The City of Ryde invested $100,00 over two years to create Koreatown, and the NSW Government recently awarded a $198,200 grant to the Eastwood Koreatown project.



Korean-style markings as seen near Eastwood station. Credit: SBS Korean The first stage of the council activation, including the installation of place markers, Korean-style decals on bins and footpaths, and street banners in traditional Korean colours, is scheduled to be completed later this month.





It will be followed by an artistic treatment of the façade of the Rowe Street East carpark that will provide further recognition of the Korean business community by October this year.





Jimmy Park, who immigrated to Australia with his family in 1986 and owns MOKO Eastwood bar, is the project’s manager.





"We want to focus on digital marketing for the next year. And our goal is to build a multicultural community hall, and we hope it will not only hold events related to K-Dance and K-Culture here but also bring the Chinese community together."



Jimmy Park (left), the project manager for the Eastwood Koreatown project, and Jay Ko, the president of KCCR. Credit: SBS Korean Jay Ko, the president of the KCCR, immigrated to Australia with his family in 2007, and he runs a business that distributes a popular Korean shampoo in Australia.





"Many people love K-Pop, K-Drama and K-Culture. In addition, the government favours revitalisation, and the development of a multicultural society. It will be a good opportunity to promote Korean culture further," Mr Ko said.





The KCCR also plans to hold a Koreatown Day event next year.



Community approval

The local Korean community has welcomed the move.





Jeon Hyeok, who works as a chef in the suburb, said, "Eastwood is a place where Australians can easily access a variety of Korean food. I hope this area will be revitalised after the pandemic and many people will visit here, experience Korean food and feel more affection for Korea."





Seung Hoon Na, a local pharmacist, said, "I feel good because I feel like I'm working in a special place. I hope it encourages more people to visit."



Australians and people from various cultural backgrounds are congratulating me on the news that Eastwood has become a Koreatown. Seung Hoon Na, a local pharmacist

Australia is home to several official and unofficial Koreatowns.





The original Koreatown in Sydney is located mainly on Pitt Street (between Bathurst Street and Goulburn Street), Liverpool Street (between George Street and Elizabeth Street), where there are many Korean shops and restaurants, as well as the nearby Korean Cultural Centre.



From left: Hugh Lee, president of the Eastwood Chinese Senior Citizens Club, Jeon Hyeok, a chef at a restaurant in Eastwood, and Seung Hoon Na, a local pharmacist. Credit: SBS Korean Lidcombe and Strathfield in Sydney’s inner west, where the population of Korean speakers is large, is another unofficial hub of Korean business.



