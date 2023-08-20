호주 시민권 시리즈 | 호주의 가치 | 4편

호주 시민권 시험에 통과하는 것은 이민 생활에서 가장 중요한 이정표 중 하나입니다. 시민권 시험은 영어로 치러야 하며 시험에 통과하기 위해 알아야 할 핵심 단어와 상식을 루크와 안젤린이 설명해 드립니다.





이 에피소드는 시민권 안내 책자 ( Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond)



의 3편 호주의 가치( Australian values)을 바탕으로 구성됩니다.





모든 에피소드와 팟캐스트는 Learn English Australian Citizenship series 에서 확인할 수 있습니다.



Transcript

Luke



Angeline, this is it. Part four: Australian values.





Angeline



Wow Luke! I can't believe this is the final one already!





Luke



The Australian citizenship test has twenty questions, each with multiple choice answers. To pass, you must answer at least 15 correctly.





Angeline



But this part is particularly important. There are five questions on Australian values and you must answer all of these correctly to pass.





Luke



But hey, you already know how to answer some of those questions.





Angeline



That’s right! In our second video, we talked about our core values.





Luke



Commitment means being dedicated and loyal to something or someone. As an Australian citizen, you commit to Australian values, like freedom of expression, the 'rule of law' or a ‘fair go’.







Angeline



What is the value that ensures all Australians are equal under the law?





Luke



The 'rule of law. And, obey means that you must follow Australian law.





Angeline



Can people protest against the government or religious organisations?





Luke



Yes, as long as they do it peacefully and obey the law.





Mutual respect means listening to others and treating them with dignity even if we don’t necessarily agree with their opinions or choices.





Angeline



And violence of any kind is illegal.





Luke



That means both physical and verbal violence.





Angeline



Tolerance is similar to mutual respect. It means to accept and respect beliefs, opinions, or behaviours that are different from yours.





Luke



The opposite of tolerance is intolerance.





Angeline



Is intolerance acceptable in Australian society?





Luke



Of course not! It goes against our values. But you already know that.





Angeline



And you already know religious laws are not legal in Australia.





Is polygamy legal?





Luke



Polygamy means being married to more than one person at the same time, And no, it is not legal. It’s illegal.





Angeline



Forced marriage is also illegal.





Luke



Forced marriage is when someone is made to get married without agreeing to it completely and freely.





Luke



Consent means giving permission or agreeing to something. It is when someone says 'yes' to doing something without being forced or pressured.





Angeline



Is it against the law to have sexual relations with a 15-year-old boy or girl?





Luke



Yes, because there are very strict laws regarding the age of sexual consent.





Angeline



Is mateship a core value in our society?





Luke



Of course! We love mateship! It means a strong friendship and loyalty between people, especially during tough times.





Angeline



You could also be asked to choose an example of how people contribute to the Australian community.





Luke



Volunteering means giving your time and doing something without expecting to be paid for it.





Angeline



That’s a great example of how we can contribute to our community.





Luke



Is that it?





Angeline



I have one more. Should people in Australia make an effort to learn English?





Luke



If you are not used to speaking English every day, answering this question could be tricky.





Angeline



But the correct answer is yes. Knowing English is important because it’s our national language, and it helps people get an education, or a job, and to become a full part of our community.





Luke



Now, let’s practise and see how well you do!





Which of these statements best demonstrates Australian values about freedom of expression?



A) Everyone can peacefully express their opinions within the law

B) People with different views from me need to keep quiet)

C)Only approved topics can be discussed.

The correct answer is A. In Australia, everyone can peacefully express their opinions within the law.





Angeline



In Australia, women cannot work towards their goals and interests in industries that are traditionally dominated by men.



A) True

B) False

The correct answer is B because women are equal to men and can work towards their goals and interests in traditionally male-dominated industries.





Luke



Which of the following is an example of contributing to the Australian community?



A) Volunteering or fundraising for a charity is a great opportunity to strengthen our community

B) I should not make any effort to get to know other people

C) People in Australia should not contribute to the community because Australia is a free country

The correct answer is A. Volunteering or fundraising for a charity is a great example of contributing to the Australian community.





Angeline



What is Australia’s system of government called?



A) Constitutional democracy

B) Democracy

C) Parliamentary democracy

The correct answer is C. Australia’s system of government is a parliamentary democracy.





Luke



Passing a test can be a nerve-wracking experience. But you’ve got this!





Angeline



You’ve put in the hard work, just trust in yourself. We wish you all the best!





Luke



Good luck, mate!





