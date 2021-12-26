SBS Kurdish

2021 sees Indigenous people still campaigning for justice

Protesters are seen during a Stop Black Deaths in Custody rally in Perth, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The protests mark the 30th anniversary of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, which handed down its final report on April 15, 1991.

Protesters at the Stop Black Deaths in Custody rally in Perth in April Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Published 26 December 2021 at 2:37pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

2021 marked 30 years since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in custody which found little appreciation to duty of care for Indigenous people behind bars. And the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the remote Northern Territory this year, causing concern about infections in Indigenous communities.

