2021 sees Indigenous people still campaigning for justice

2021 marked 30 years since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in custody which found little appreciation to duty of care for Indigenous people behind bars. And the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the remote Northern Territory this year, causing concern about infections in Indigenous communities.
